Barclays PLC Purchases 17,374 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.
MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.
About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
