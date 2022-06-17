Barclays PLC Purchases 4,764 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPI opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204 shares of company stock worth $1,000,232 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

