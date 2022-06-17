Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.