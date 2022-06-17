Barclays PLC Sells 62,661 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

