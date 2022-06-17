Barclays Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $62.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.26.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

