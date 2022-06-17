Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.02. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 857 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

About Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

