Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $64,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $317.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.