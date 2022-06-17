Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of CDW worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,306.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after buying an additional 317,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

