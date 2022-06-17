Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CMCSA opened at $38.17 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

