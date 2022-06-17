Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average is $275.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

