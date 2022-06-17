Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after buying an additional 562,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,821,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

