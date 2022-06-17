Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

