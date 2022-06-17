Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DEO opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.43. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
