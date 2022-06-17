Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.