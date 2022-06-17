Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.34.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.