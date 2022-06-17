Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $50,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

