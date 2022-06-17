Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($72.99).

ETR:BAS opened at €45.67 ($47.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. Basf has a 52 week low of €46.47 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($72.42).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

