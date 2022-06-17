Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 25,974 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,974 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

