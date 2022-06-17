Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 29,774 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

