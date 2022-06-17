Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,997. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.99 and its 200-day moving average is $258.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

