Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 44,500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.11% of Crown worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crown by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. 20,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

