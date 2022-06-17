Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 135,532 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,484,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.