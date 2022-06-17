Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 143,125 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 112,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

