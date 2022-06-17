Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,125 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $129,480,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Leidos by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. 20,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,335. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

