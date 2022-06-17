Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 445 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. American Trust bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 47,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

