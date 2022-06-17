Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 79,595 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

