Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,141. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.59 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

