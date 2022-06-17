Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,500 shares of company stock worth $6,008,615 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NFG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.