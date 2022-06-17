Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00084123 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,645,880 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

