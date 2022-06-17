Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average of $258.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

