Belt Finance (BELT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.72 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $160,372.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,768.05 or 0.76798737 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00277318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.