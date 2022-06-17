Benchmark Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $37.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $681.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

