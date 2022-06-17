BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($29.30).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,437 ($29.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,669.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,526.68. The firm has a market cap of £123.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.90).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

