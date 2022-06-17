Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 ($2.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of SUP opened at GBX 125.25 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.07. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 115.36 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.97).

Get Supreme alerts:

About Supreme (Get Rating)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.