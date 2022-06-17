Berenberg Bank Upgrades ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENGGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.60 ($20.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

ENGGY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

