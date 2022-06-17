Berry Data (BRY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,406.00

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Berry Data has a market cap of $208,057.17 and $6,406.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,025.22 or 0.68314780 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00388238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

