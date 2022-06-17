Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 536,400 DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 536,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTRT. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $17,107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,611,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $9,980,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,328,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRT remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,439. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.