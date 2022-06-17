Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.35% of CENAQ Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.