Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFACU. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $15,028,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,120,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,622,000.

NASDAQ AFACU remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

