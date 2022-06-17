Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,364,000.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,048. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.