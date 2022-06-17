Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 530,596 ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 530,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XFIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,587. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

