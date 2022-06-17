Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,587 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

