Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases 167,996 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,996 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCGI. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KCGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 66,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,399. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

