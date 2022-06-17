Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 599,998 Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 599,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Newcourt Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NCAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.