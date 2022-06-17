Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $6.55 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 101.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after buying an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 70.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Mimecast stock remained flat at $$79.92 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

