BetterWealth LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $271.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.