Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,685 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,341.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,622.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

