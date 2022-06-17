Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 775 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $379.21 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

