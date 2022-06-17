Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,621 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

