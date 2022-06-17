Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

